Earnings results for Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

Analyst Opinion on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galectin Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 272.09%. The high price target for GALT is $12.00 and the low price target for GALT is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Galectin Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Galectin Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 272.1% from its current price of $2.15. Galectin Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

Galectin Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Galectin Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

In the past three months, Galectin Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $150,600.00 in company stock. 40.70% of the stock of Galectin Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 17.58% of the stock of Galectin Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT



Earnings for Galectin Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.43) to ($0.68) per share. The P/E ratio of Galectin Therapeutics is -5.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galectin Therapeutics is -5.51, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galectin Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 2.83. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here