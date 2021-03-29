Earnings results for Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.14.

Analyst Opinion on Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genprex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.04%. The high price target for GNPX is $7.00 and the low price target for GNPX is $5.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genprex has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Genprex has a forecasted upside of 33.0% from its current price of $4.51. Genprex has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex does not currently pay a dividend. Genprex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX)

In the past three months, Genprex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.05% of the stock of Genprex is held by insiders. Only 12.50% of the stock of Genprex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX



The P/E ratio of Genprex is -7.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Genprex is -7.39, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Genprex has a P/B Ratio of 30.07. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here