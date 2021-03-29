Earnings results for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-MAB is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-17.05.

Analyst Opinion on I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for I-Mab in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.15%. The high price target for IMAB is $75.00 and the low price target for IMAB is $55.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

I-Mab has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $70.00, I-Mab has a forecasted upside of 50.2% from its current price of $46.62. I-Mab has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab does not currently pay a dividend. I-Mab does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

In the past three months, I-Mab insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.64% of the stock of I-Mab is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB



Earnings for I-Mab are expected to decrease in the coming year, from $0.75 to ($1.91) per share. The P/E ratio of I-Mab is -1.61, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. I-Mab has a P/B Ratio of 13.96. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

