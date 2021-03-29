Earnings results for MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MAG Silver in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.47, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 59.93%. The high price target for MAG is $30.00 and the low price target for MAG is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MAG Silver has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $24.47, MAG Silver has a forecasted upside of 59.9% from its current price of $15.30. MAG Silver has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver does not currently pay a dividend. MAG Silver does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

In the past three months, MAG Silver insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.74% of the stock of MAG Silver is held by insiders. 39.73% of the stock of MAG Silver is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG



Earnings for MAG Silver are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to $0.52 per share. The P/E ratio of MAG Silver is -72.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MAG Silver is -72.85, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MAG Silver has a P/B Ratio of 6.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

