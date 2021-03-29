Earnings results for Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Milestone Scientific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.61%. The high price target for MLSS is $4.00 and the low price target for MLSS is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Milestone Scientific has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Milestone Scientific has a forecasted upside of 15.6% from its current price of $3.46. Milestone Scientific has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific does not currently pay a dividend. Milestone Scientific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

In the past three months, Milestone Scientific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $777,081.00 in company stock. Only 27.32% of the stock of Milestone Scientific is held by insiders. Only 11.64% of the stock of Milestone Scientific is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS



Earnings for Milestone Scientific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.19) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Milestone Scientific is -21.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Milestone Scientific is -21.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Milestone Scientific has a P/B Ratio of 115.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here