Earnings results for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

Analyst Opinion on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 255.56%. The high price target for NRBO is $16.00 and the low price target for NRBO is $16.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 255.6% from its current price of $4.50. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO)

In the past three months, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 56.10% of the stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 4.50% of the stock of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO



Earnings for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.83) per share. The P/E ratio of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is -1.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals is -1.10, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 5.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here