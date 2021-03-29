Earnings results for Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Analyst Opinion on Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Northern Dynasty Minerals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.95, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 214.52%. The high price target for NAK is $3.50 and the low price target for NAK is $1.15. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Northern Dynasty Minerals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.95, Northern Dynasty Minerals has a forecasted upside of 214.5% from its current price of $0.62. Northern Dynasty Minerals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Northern Dynasty Minerals does not currently pay a dividend. Northern Dynasty Minerals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

In the past three months, Northern Dynasty Minerals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.01% of the stock of Northern Dynasty Minerals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK



Earnings for Northern Dynasty Minerals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.09) per share. The P/E ratio of Northern Dynasty Minerals is -5.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Northern Dynasty Minerals is -5.64, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a P/B Ratio of 2.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

