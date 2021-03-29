Earnings results for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qudian in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 40.89%. The high price target for QD is $1.33 and the low price target for QD is $1.33. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Qudian does not currently pay a dividend. Qudian does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Qudian insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

The P/E ratio of Qudian is 9.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.57. The P/E ratio of Qudian is 9.78, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Qudian has a P/B Ratio of 0.39. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

