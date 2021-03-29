Earnings results for Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sachem Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.37%. The high price target for SACH is $4.00 and the low price target for SACH is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Sachem Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.00, Sachem Capital has a forecasted downside of 23.4% from its current price of $5.22. Sachem Capital has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Sachem Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Sachem Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Sachem Capital is 150.00%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Sachem Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 104.35% in the coming year. This indicates that Sachem Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

In the past three months, Sachem Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.42% of the stock of Sachem Capital is held by insiders. Only 10.65% of the stock of Sachem Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH



Earnings for Sachem Capital are expected to grow by 12.20% in the coming year, from $0.41 to $0.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Sachem Capital is 16.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.57. The P/E ratio of Sachem Capital is 16.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.16. Sachem Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here