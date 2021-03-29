Earnings results for Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31.

Analyst Opinion on Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Seer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 73.39%. The high price target for SEER is $75.00 and the low price target for SEER is $65.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer does not currently pay a dividend. Seer does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

In the past three months, Seer insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $59,060,018.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Seer (NASDAQ:SEER



Earnings for Seer are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.00) to ($0.74) per share.

