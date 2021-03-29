Earnings results for Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.59.

Analyst Opinion on Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Sunworks in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.38, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 97.23%. The high price target for SUNW is $0.38 and the low price target for SUNW is $0.38. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Sunworks does not currently pay a dividend. Sunworks does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW)

In the past three months, Sunworks insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Sunworks is held by insiders. Only 2.66% of the stock of Sunworks is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW



Earnings for Sunworks are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.44) to ($0.12) per share. The P/E ratio of Sunworks is -9.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Sunworks is -9.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Sunworks has a P/B Ratio of 11.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

