Earnings results for SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37.

Analyst Opinion on SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for SWK in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $23.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.88%. The high price target for SWKH is $23.00 and the low price target for SWKH is $23.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

SWK does not currently pay a dividend. SWK does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH)

In the past three months, SWK insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of SWK is held by insiders. 87.59% of the stock of SWK is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH



Earnings for SWK are expected to decrease by -1.23% in the coming year, from $1.62 to $1.60 per share. The P/E ratio of SWK is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of SWK is 20.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.08. SWK has a PEG Ratio of 0.83. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. SWK has a P/B Ratio of 0.81. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

