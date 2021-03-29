Earnings results for Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO)

Venus Concept Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.07.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Venus Concept in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 115.19%. The high price target for VERO is $7.00 and the low price target for VERO is $2.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Venus Concept does not currently pay a dividend. Venus Concept does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Venus Concept insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.03% of the stock of Venus Concept is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 38.22% of the stock of Venus Concept is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Venus Concept are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.51) to ($0.45) per share. The P/E ratio of Venus Concept is -0.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Venus Concept is -0.71, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Venus Concept has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

