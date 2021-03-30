Earnings results for 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for 908 Devices in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.85%. The high price target for MASS is $74.00 and the low price target for MASS is $65.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

908 Devices has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.67, 908 Devices has a forecasted upside of 54.8% from its current price of $44.99. 908 Devices has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices does not currently pay a dividend. 908 Devices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS)

In the past three months, 908 Devices insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS



Earnings for 908 Devices are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.53) per share.

