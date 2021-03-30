Earnings results for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62.

Analyst Opinion on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Academy Sports and Outdoors in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.64, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 10.82%. The high price target for ASO is $30.00 and the low price target for ASO is $17.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.64, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a forecasted downside of 10.8% from its current price of $24.27. Academy Sports and Outdoors has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors does not currently pay a dividend. Academy Sports and Outdoors does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

In the past three months, Academy Sports and Outdoors insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $250,919,052.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO



Earnings for Academy Sports and Outdoors are expected to decrease by -4.58% in the coming year, from $2.40 to $2.29 per share.

