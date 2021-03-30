Earnings results for Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is estimated to report earnings on 03/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.37.

Analyst Opinion on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Akari Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.08%. The high price target for AKTX is $5.00 and the low price target for AKTX is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Akari Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Akari Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 110.1% from its current price of $2.38. Akari Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Akari Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

In the past three months, Akari Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.80% of the stock of Akari Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.20% of the stock of Akari Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX



Earnings for Akari Therapeutics are expected to remain at ($1.00) per share in the coming year. The P/E ratio of Akari Therapeutics is -3.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Akari Therapeutics is -3.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here