Earnings results for AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

AngioDynamics last released its quarterly earnings data on January 6th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business earned $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.33 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AngioDynamics has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. AngioDynamics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AngioDynamics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.82%. The high price target for ANGO is $24.00 and the low price target for ANGO is $18.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

AngioDynamics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, AngioDynamics has a forecasted upside of 0.8% from its current price of $20.83. AngioDynamics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AngioDynamics does not currently pay a dividend. AngioDynamics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO)

In the past three months, AngioDynamics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $120,445.00 in company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by insiders. 94.86% of the stock of AngioDynamics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO



Earnings for AngioDynamics are expected to grow by 1,700.00% in the coming year, from $0.01 to $0.18 per share. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -4.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of AngioDynamics is -4.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. AngioDynamics has a P/B Ratio of 1.72. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

