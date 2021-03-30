Earnings results for Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Applied UV in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV does not currently pay a dividend. Applied UV does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI)

In the past three months, Applied UV insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of Applied UV is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI



Earnings for Applied UV are expected to decrease by -65.52% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.10 per share.

More latest stories: here