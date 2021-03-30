Earnings results for Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51.

Analyst Opinion on Apria (NYSE:APR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Apria in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.96%. The high price target for APR is $30.00 and the low price target for APR is $26.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Apria has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.25, Apria has a forecasted upside of 9.0% from its current price of $25.01. Apria has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria does not currently pay a dividend. Apria does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Apria (NYSE:APR)

In the past three months, Apria insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $160,425,000.00 in company stock.

