Earnings results for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.94.

Analyst Opinion on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 24.65%. The high price target for BLCM is $4.50 and the low price target for BLCM is $4.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

In the past three months, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.80% of the stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 20.19% of the stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM



Earnings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($8.70) to ($3.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals is -0.27, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

