Earnings results for Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/29/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-2.

Analyst Opinion on Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Biocept in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 252.11%. The high price target for BIOC is $20.00 and the low price target for BIOC is $20.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept does not currently pay a dividend. Biocept does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)

In the past three months, Biocept insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Biocept is held by insiders. Only 8.18% of the stock of Biocept is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC



The P/E ratio of Biocept is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Biocept is -1.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Biocept has a P/B Ratio of 2.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

