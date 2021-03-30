Earnings results for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.56. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.29.

Analyst Opinion on BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioNTech in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.13%. The high price target for BNTX is $130.00 and the low price target for BNTX is $62.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech does not currently pay a dividend. BioNTech does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

In the past three months, BioNTech insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.75% of the stock of BioNTech is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX



Earnings for BioNTech are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to $13.78 per share. The P/E ratio of BioNTech is -47.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioNTech is -47.96, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioNTech has a P/B Ratio of 39.31. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

