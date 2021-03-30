Earnings results for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BlackBerry in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 26.63%. The high price target for BB is $10.00 and the low price target for BB is $4.50. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 6 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

BlackBerry has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.67, and is based on no buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.75, BlackBerry has a forecasted downside of 26.6% from its current price of $9.20. BlackBerry has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry does not currently pay a dividend. BlackBerry does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)

In the past three months, BlackBerry insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,679,187.00 in company stock. Only 1.56% of the stock of BlackBerry is held by insiders. 46.60% of the stock of BlackBerry is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB



Earnings for BlackBerry are expected to grow by 16.67% in the coming year, from $0.06 to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of BlackBerry is -6.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BlackBerry is -6.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BlackBerry has a P/B Ratio of 2.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

