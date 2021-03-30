Earnings results for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Chewy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $86.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 9.21%. The high price target for CHWY is $121.00 and the low price target for CHWY is $40.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Chewy has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.65, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $86.11, Chewy has a forecasted upside of 9.2% from its current price of $78.85. Chewy has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy does not currently pay a dividend. Chewy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

In the past three months, Chewy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $36,453,004.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Chewy is held by insiders. 97.55% of the stock of Chewy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY



Earnings for Chewy are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Chewy is -183.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Chewy is -183.37, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here