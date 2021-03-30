Earnings results for China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Automotive Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.09%. The high price target for CAAS is $5.00 and the low price target for CAAS is $5.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

China Automotive Systems has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, China Automotive Systems has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $4.85. China Automotive Systems has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

China Automotive Systems does not currently pay a dividend. China Automotive Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, China Automotive Systems insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.25% of the stock of China Automotive Systems is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 3.11% of the stock of China Automotive Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings for China Automotive Systems are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.36 per share. The P/E ratio of China Automotive Systems is 485.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 31.99. The P/E ratio of China Automotive Systems is 485.00, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 68.91. China Automotive Systems has a P/B Ratio of 0.49. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

