Earnings results for CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CohBar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 307.20%. The high price target for CWBR is $8.00 and the low price target for CWBR is $3.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CohBar has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.38, CohBar has a forecasted upside of 307.2% from its current price of $1.32. CohBar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

CohBar does not currently pay a dividend. CohBar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR)

In the past three months, CohBar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.36% of the stock of CohBar is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 10.20% of the stock of CohBar is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR



Earnings for CohBar are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.24) to ($0.29) per share. The P/E ratio of CohBar is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CohBar is -3.88, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CohBar has a P/B Ratio of 6.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

