Earnings results for Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporacion America Airports SA is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Corporación América Airports in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

Corporación América Airports does not currently pay a dividend. Corporación América Airports does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP)

In the past three months, Corporación América Airports insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Corporación América Airports is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP



Earnings for Corporación América Airports are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.96) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Corporación América Airports is -3.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Corporación América Airports is -3.01, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Corporación América Airports has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

