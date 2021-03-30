Earnings results for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.58. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 133.92%. The high price target for CRNX is $42.00 and the low price target for CRNX is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 133.9% from its current price of $15.39. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

In the past three months, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 92.15% of the stock of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX



Earnings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.35) to ($2.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is -6.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is -6.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 3.18. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here