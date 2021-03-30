Earnings results for Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Dare Bioscience, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Daré Bioscience in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.42, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 228.28%. The high price target for DARE is $9.00 and the low price target for DARE is $3.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Daré Bioscience has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.42, Daré Bioscience has a forecasted upside of 228.3% from its current price of $1.65. Daré Bioscience has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience does not currently pay a dividend. Daré Bioscience does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE)

In the past three months, Daré Bioscience insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.90% of the stock of Daré Bioscience is held by insiders. Only 5.33% of the stock of Daré Bioscience is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE



Earnings for Daré Bioscience are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to ($0.70) per share. The P/E ratio of Daré Bioscience is -1.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Daré Bioscience is -1.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Daré Bioscience has a P/B Ratio of 82.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here