Earnings results for Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

EDAP TMS S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Edap Tms in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 18.80%. The high price target for EDAP is $13.00 and the low price target for EDAP is $10.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Edap Tms has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.50, Edap Tms has a forecasted upside of 18.8% from its current price of $9.68. Edap Tms has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Edap Tms does not currently pay a dividend. Edap Tms does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)

In the past three months, Edap Tms insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP



Earnings for Edap Tms are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.05) to $0.11 per share. The P/E ratio of Edap Tms is -161.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Edap Tms is -161.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Edap Tms has a P/B Ratio of 9.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

