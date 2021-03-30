Earnings results for EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for EHang in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 57.40%. The high price target for EH is $14.00 and the low price target for EH is $14.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang does not currently pay a dividend. EHang does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: EHang (NASDAQ:EH)

In the past three months, EHang insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.05% of the stock of EHang is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of EHang (NASDAQ:EH



Earnings for EHang are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.04) to $0.33 per share. The P/E ratio of EHang is -205.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of EHang is -205.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. EHang has a P/B Ratio of 38.66. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

