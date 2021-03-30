Earnings results for Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. is estimated to report earnings on 03/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.3599999999999999.

Ellomay Capital last issued its earnings results on December 28th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $3.07 million during the quarter. Ellomay Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.9. Ellomay Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Dividend Strength: Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

Ellomay Capital does not currently pay a dividend. Ellomay Capital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO)

In the past three months, Ellomay Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.68% of the stock of Ellomay Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO



The P/E ratio of Ellomay Capital is 31.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.00. The P/E ratio of Ellomay Capital is 31.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 28.51. Ellomay Capital has a P/B Ratio of 2.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here