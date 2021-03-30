Earnings results for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 03/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gerdau in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau has a dividend yield of 1.00%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Gerdau does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Gerdau is 27.78%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Gerdau will have a dividend payout ratio of 13.16% next year. This indicates that Gerdau will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

In the past three months, Gerdau insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Gerdau is held by insiders. Only 3.44% of the stock of Gerdau is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB



Earnings for Gerdau are expected to grow by 35.71% in the coming year, from $0.28 to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Gerdau is 9.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.00. The P/E ratio of Gerdau is 9.43, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 25.54. Gerdau has a PEG Ratio of 0.45. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Gerdau has a P/B Ratio of 1.25. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

