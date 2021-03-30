Earnings results for Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/29/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Global Self Storage in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.64%. The high price target for SELF is $4.75 and the low price target for SELF is $4.75. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Global Self Storage has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.75, Global Self Storage has a forecasted upside of 0.6% from its current price of $4.72. Global Self Storage has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.51%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Global Self Storage has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

In the past three months, Global Self Storage insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.87% of the stock of Global Self Storage is held by insiders. Only 16.11% of the stock of Global Self Storage is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF



The P/E ratio of Global Self Storage is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.41. The P/E ratio of Global Self Storage is 16.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.08. Global Self Storage has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

