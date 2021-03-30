Earnings results for Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $70.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.32%. The high price target for HYFM is $95.00 and the low price target for HYFM is $60.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Hydrofarm Holdings Group has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group does not currently pay a dividend. Hydrofarm Holdings Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM)

In the past three months, Hydrofarm Holdings Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM



Earnings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.29) to $0.42 per share.

