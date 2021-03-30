Earnings results for IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IZEA Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $0.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 87.18%. The high price target for IZEA is $0.50 and the low price target for IZEA is $0.50. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

IZEA Worldwide has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $0.50, IZEA Worldwide has a forecasted downside of 87.2% from its current price of $3.90. IZEA Worldwide has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. IZEA Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

In the past three months, IZEA Worldwide insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of IZEA Worldwide is held by insiders. Only 1.56% of the stock of IZEA Worldwide is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA



Earnings for IZEA Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.02) per share. The P/E ratio of IZEA Worldwide is -11.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IZEA Worldwide is -11.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IZEA Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 9.75. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here