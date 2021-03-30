Earnings results for MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH last released its quarterly earnings data on January 28th, 2021. The reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $1.56 billion during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)

Dividend Strength: MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH does not currently pay a dividend. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V)

In the past three months, MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V



