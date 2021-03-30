Earnings results for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.57. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated last announced its earnings results on January 27th, 2021. The reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has generated $2.67 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.8. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 7.91%. The high price target for MKC is $107.50 and the low price target for MKC is $65.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.00, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a forecasted downside of 7.9% from its current price of $90.13. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a dividend yield of 1.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. McCormick & Company, Incorporated does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 50.94%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, McCormick & Company, Incorporated will have a dividend payout ratio of 46.42% next year. This indicates that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

In the past three months, McCormick & Company, Incorporated insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.00% of the stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is held by insiders. 37.49% of the stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC



Earnings for McCormick & Company, Incorporated are expected to grow by 2.81% in the coming year, from $2.85 to $2.93 per share. The P/E ratio of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 31.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.00. The P/E ratio of McCormick & Company, Incorporated is 31.85, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 40.73. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a PEG Ratio of 5.74. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a P/B Ratio of 6.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

