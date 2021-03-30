Earnings results for MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.32.

Analyst Opinion on MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MedAvail in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail does not currently pay a dividend. MedAvail does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)

In the past three months, MedAvail insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 45.30% of the stock of MedAvail is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 40.24% of the stock of MedAvail is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL)



Earnings for MedAvail are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.11) to ($0.99) per share. The P/E ratio of MedAvail is -3.32, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MedAvail has a P/B Ratio of 8.81. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

