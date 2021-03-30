Earnings results for Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Natural Gas Services Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 52.34%. The high price target for NGS is $16.00 and the low price target for NGS is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Natural Gas Services Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Natural Gas Services Group has a forecasted upside of 52.3% from its current price of $9.19. Natural Gas Services Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

Natural Gas Services Group does not currently pay a dividend. Natural Gas Services Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)

In the past three months, Natural Gas Services Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.12% of the stock of Natural Gas Services Group is held by insiders. 83.03% of the stock of Natural Gas Services Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS



The P/E ratio of Natural Gas Services Group is 65.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.00. The P/E ratio of Natural Gas Services Group is 65.64, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.06. Natural Gas Services Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.50. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

