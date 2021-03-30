Earnings results for Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oblong in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Oblong does not currently pay a dividend. Oblong does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

In the past three months, Oblong insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 16.00% of the stock of Oblong is held by insiders. Only 3.32% of the stock of Oblong is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG



Oblong has a P/B Ratio of 1.04. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

