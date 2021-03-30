Earnings results for Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Orbital Energy Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 173.58%. The high price target for OEG is $16.50 and the low price target for OEG is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Orbital Energy Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.50, Orbital Energy Group has a forecasted upside of 173.6% from its current price of $5.30. Orbital Energy Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

Orbital Energy Group does not currently pay a dividend. Orbital Energy Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG)

In the past three months, Orbital Energy Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.34% of the stock of Orbital Energy Group is held by insiders. Only 30.87% of the stock of Orbital Energy Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG



Earnings for Orbital Energy Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Orbital Energy Group is -10.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Orbital Energy Group is -10.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Orbital Energy Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here