Earnings results for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 131.25%. The high price target for OSMT is $11.00 and the low price target for OSMT is $8.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

In the past three months, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.30% of the stock of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT



Earnings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.56) to ($0.75) per share. The P/E ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is -4.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals is -4.35, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

