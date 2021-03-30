Earnings results for Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phreesia in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 1.67%. The high price target for PHR is $70.00 and the low price target for PHR is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia does not currently pay a dividend. Phreesia does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phreesia (NYSE:PHR)

In the past three months, Phreesia insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $27,042,052.00 in company stock. Only 28.20% of the stock of Phreesia is held by insiders. 75.38% of the stock of Phreesia is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Phreesia (NYSE:PHR



Earnings for Phreesia are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.67) to ($0.49) per share. The P/E ratio of Phreesia is -84.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phreesia is -84.75, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phreesia has a P/B Ratio of 17.90. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

