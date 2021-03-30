Earnings results for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Pieris Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

In the past three months, Pieris Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.59% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 57.46% of the stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS



Earnings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.65) to ($0.72) per share. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -4.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pieris Pharmaceuticals is -4.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 2.66. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

