Earnings results for Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Porch Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $25.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.61%. The high price target for PRCH is $27.00 and the low price target for PRCH is $24.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Porch Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.33, Porch Group has a forecasted upside of 50.6% from its current price of $16.82. Porch Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group does not currently pay a dividend. Porch Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH)

In the past three months, Porch Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 97.76% of the stock of Porch Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH



Earnings for Porch Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($0.26) per share.

