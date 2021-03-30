Earnings results for Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Protalix BioTherapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 134.04%. The high price target for PLX is $11.00 and the low price target for PLX is $11.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Protalix BioTherapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Protalix BioTherapeutics has a forecasted upside of 134.0% from its current price of $4.70. Protalix BioTherapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

Protalix BioTherapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Protalix BioTherapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX)

In the past three months, Protalix BioTherapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.64% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by insiders. Only 14.28% of the stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX



Earnings for Protalix BioTherapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.34) to $0.01 per share. The P/E ratio of Protalix BioTherapeutics is -3.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Protalix BioTherapeutics is -3.82, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here