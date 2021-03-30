Earnings results for PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.37. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.88.

Analyst Opinion on PVH (NYSE:PVH)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PVH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $94.35, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.69%. The high price target for PVH is $122.00 and the low price target for PVH is $57.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PVH has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $94.35, PVH has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $97.96. PVH has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: PVH (NYSE:PVH)

PVH does not currently pay a dividend. PVH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PVH (NYSE:PVH)

In the past three months, PVH insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,517,234.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of PVH is held by insiders. 96.70% of the stock of PVH is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PVH (NYSE:PVH



Earnings for PVH are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.95) to $6.62 per share. The P/E ratio of PVH is -6.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PVH is -6.11, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PVH has a P/B Ratio of 1.23. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here