Earnings results for Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

QIWI plc is expected* to report earnings on 03/30/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qiwi in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $13.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 27.40%. The high price target for QIWI is $14.00 and the low price target for QIWI is $12.50. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

Dividend Strength: Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 12.60%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Qiwi does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Qiwi is 73.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Qiwi will have a dividend payout ratio of 65.64% next year. This indicates that Qiwi will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

In the past three months, Qiwi insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.74% of the stock of Qiwi is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI



Earnings for Qiwi are expected to decrease by -8.02% in the coming year, from $2.12 to $1.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Qiwi is 6.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.00. The P/E ratio of Qiwi is 6.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 32.27. Qiwi has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

