Earnings results for Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/30/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.25.

Analyst Opinion on Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Qualigen Therapeutics in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Qualigen Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

In the past three months, Qualigen Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.40% of the stock of Qualigen Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 3.50% of the stock of Qualigen Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN



Earnings for Qualigen Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($0.63) per share. The P/E ratio of Qualigen Therapeutics is -0.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

